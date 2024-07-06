HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,649,000 after buying an additional 876,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,965,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 554,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,432,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 495.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,737,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,994 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 779.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 878,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 778,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.