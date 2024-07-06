HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,702 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after buying an additional 2,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after buying an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after buying an additional 2,486,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $84,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $2,714,757.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,752.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $5,257,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $2,714,757.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,752.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,231,733 shares of company stock valued at $23,852,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.20 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

