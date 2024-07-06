HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $71,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 8,523.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 170,902 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 378.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 131,651 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 687,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,854,000 after purchasing an additional 102,286 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 519,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,129,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of SCCO opened at $116.75 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $67.64 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.84.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,430. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

