HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Haleon by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,454,000 after buying an additional 8,423,475 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 175,082 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 559.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 131,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Haleon by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,008,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 696,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.47 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. Research analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

