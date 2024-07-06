Head-To-Head Review: Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) and Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amer Sports and Lululemon Athletica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amer Sports 0 3 11 0 2.79 Lululemon Athletica 2 6 24 0 2.69

Amer Sports currently has a consensus target price of $18.79, indicating a potential upside of 56.68%. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus target price of $431.94, indicating a potential upside of 44.88%. Given Amer Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amer Sports is more favorable than Lululemon Athletica.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amer Sports N/A N/A N/A Lululemon Athletica 16.09% 42.64% 25.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amer Sports and Lululemon Athletica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Amer Sports and Lululemon Athletica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amer Sports $4.37 billion 1.39 -$208.60 million N/A N/A Lululemon Athletica $9.62 billion 3.87 $1.55 billion $12.47 23.91

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Amer Sports.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of Amer Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats Amer Sports on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets; interactive workout platform; yoga and fitness studios, university campus retailers, and other partners; license and supply arrangements; and temporary locations, as well as through mobile apps and lululemon.com e-commerce website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Mainland China, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau, Thailand, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Lululemon Athletica Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

