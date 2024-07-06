Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $142.87

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $142.87 and traded as low as $142.73. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $143.30, with a volume of 7,653,965 shares traded.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.95.

Institutional Trading of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 650.4% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 21,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 96,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 49,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

