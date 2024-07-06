HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.09. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

HealthWarehouse.com Stock Down 29.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.28.

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

