Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.19

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.19 and traded as low as $48.40. Heineken shares last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 28,238 shares.

Heineken Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

