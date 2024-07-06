Helical (LON:HLCL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $214.03

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.03 ($2.71) and traded as high as GBX 242.25 ($3.06). Helical shares last traded at GBX 235 ($2.97), with a volume of 47,883 shares.

Helical Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £289.90 million, a PE ratio of -164.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 226.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 214.03.

Helical Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is presently -839.16%.

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

