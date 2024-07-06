Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.51

Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.51 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 16.24 ($0.21). Henderson Diversified Income shares last traded at GBX 16.37 ($0.21), with a volume of 75,570 shares.

Henderson Diversified Income Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The company has a market cap of £30.19 million, a PE ratio of -414.50 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.11.

Henderson Diversified Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.