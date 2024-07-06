Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Steelcase alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Steelcase Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCS opened at $12.83 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $182,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,216.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.