Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $102,000 in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,320 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 40.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 3,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Stock Performance

CEMEX stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

