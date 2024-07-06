Herc (NYSE:HRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

HRI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Herc Price Performance

HRI opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.10. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. Herc has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. Research analysts predict that Herc will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,451 shares of company stock worth $5,092,946. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Herc by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Herc by 20.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Herc by 155.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

