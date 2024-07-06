Hermez Network (HEZ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,843.67

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.03 or 0.00007106 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $147.31 million and $10,843.67 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00013246 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,753.23 or 1.00060662 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00067135 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.00149615 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $23,818.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.