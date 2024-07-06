Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Holdings Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,161 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $25,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,680,000 after buying an additional 216,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $475,073,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,074,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,745,000 after purchasing an additional 288,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,880,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,674,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $214.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $218.82.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

