Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.82

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.82 and traded as high as C$13.35. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$13.25, with a volume of 1,212,757 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HBM. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.42.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.82.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7249725 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

