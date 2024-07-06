HUNT (HUNT) One Day Volume Reaches $1.07 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $52.61 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.
HUNT Profile
HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town.
Buying and Selling HUNT
