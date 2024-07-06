Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $29,748.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $29,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $120,083.42.

On Monday, June 3rd, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $26,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $27,018.00.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HURN opened at $98.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $113.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.