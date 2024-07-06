Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Hut 8 Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HUT opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hut 8 by 8,329.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,037 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the third quarter worth about $3,429,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the first quarter worth about $18,191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hut 8 by 79.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 558,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hut 8 by 203.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

