ICON (ICX) Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $134.28 million and $7.31 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,006,868,674 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

