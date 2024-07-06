Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Up 28.6%

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) was up 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 300,379 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 180,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Imagine Lithium Stock Down 11.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.84.

About Imagine Lithium

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

