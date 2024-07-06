IMI (LON:IMI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,754.59

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,754.59 ($22.19) and traded as high as GBX 1,826 ($23.10). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,797 ($22.73), with a volume of 586,648 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,824.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,754.59. The company has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,932.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

