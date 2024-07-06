Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) vs. Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Top Ships shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Top Ships and Imperial Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Ships $82.95 million 0.62 $6.07 million N/A N/A Imperial Petroleum $183.73 million 0.60 $71.13 million $1.40 2.66

Volatility & Risk

Imperial Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Top Ships.

Top Ships has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Petroleum has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Top Ships and Imperial Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Top Ships and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Ships N/A N/A N/A Imperial Petroleum 32.64% 24.08% 14.49%

Summary

Imperial Petroleum beats Top Ships on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top Ships

(Get Free Report)

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

About Imperial Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2024, the company owned and operated a fleet of six medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and two handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 791,000 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.