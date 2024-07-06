Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Infrastructure India (LON:IIP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Infrastructure India shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

Infrastructure India Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £136,416.00, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.50.

About Infrastructure India

(Get Free Report)

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.