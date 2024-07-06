Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:QTJA) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:QTJA – Free Report) by 443.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,391 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 383,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 129,699 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January Trading Up 0.3 %

QTJA opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (QTJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

