Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.15. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.
Innovotech Stock Up 52.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.86.
About Innovotech
Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.
