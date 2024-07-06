Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.15. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

Innovotech Stock Up 52.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.86.

About Innovotech

(Get Free Report)

Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.