Insider Buying: Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY) Director Acquires 145,000 Shares of Stock

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) Director Thomas David Ullrich bought 145,000 shares of Aston Bay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,950.00.

Thomas David Ullrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Thomas David Ullrich bought 434,000 shares of Aston Bay stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,910.00.

Aston Bay Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of CVE BAY opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

