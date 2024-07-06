Insider Buying: Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Buys 4,400 Shares of Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.35 per share, with a total value of C$32,340.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Roy Sebag bought 7,800 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.98 per share, with a total value of C$54,436.20.

On Monday, June 24th, Roy Sebag bought 27,900 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.64 per share, with a total value of C$185,256.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Roy Sebag purchased 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$8,700.00.

Goldmoney Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$102.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of -0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.84. Goldmoney Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.45 and a 1 year high of C$10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

