Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells $25,405.47 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $25,405.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,543.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $102.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.06. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.78 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Agilysys

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Agilysys by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.