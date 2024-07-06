Insider Selling: Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Insider Sells $36,228.96 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 1,448 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $36,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,162.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.83. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $30.83.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bankwell Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

