Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $14,991.52 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Steve E. Krognes sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $14,991.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $21.14 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Denali Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.