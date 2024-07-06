Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $23,630.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $23,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 376,398 shares in the company, valued at $8,894,284.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $21,680.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $25,490.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $23,710.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 18,138 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $464,514.18.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $72.58. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. Analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPST. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.65.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

