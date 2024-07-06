Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $229.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.1 %

IBP opened at $199.50 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $263.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

