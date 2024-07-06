International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,355,000 after acquiring an additional 280,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $99.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.