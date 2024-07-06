International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $44.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.41 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $25,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,641.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $147,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

