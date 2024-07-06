International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $115.46

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 115.46 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.68). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 112,326 shares trading hands.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at International Personal Finance

The firm has a market capitalization of £291.13 million, a P/E ratio of 642.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 115.46.

In related news, insider Gary Thompson bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,939 ($25,220.09). 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Personal Finance

(Get Free Report)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.