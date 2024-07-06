International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $115.46

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 115.46 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.68). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 112,326 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Personal Finance
International Personal Finance Trading Down 0.8 %
Insider Buying and Selling at International Personal Finance
In related news, insider Gary Thompson bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,939 ($25,220.09). 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About International Personal Finance
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.
See Also
