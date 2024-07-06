International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $58,830.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,316.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 7th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 35,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $2,182,950.00.
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $54,870.00.
NYSE:INSW opened at $58.33 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Seaways from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
