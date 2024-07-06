International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

THM stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 million, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

