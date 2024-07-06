Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) SVP Sells $24,044.00 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $24,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Price Crain II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00.

Shares of LUNR stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $447.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.21. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUNR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, July 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

