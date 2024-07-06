Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ – Get Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 414,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 303,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.
Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08.
