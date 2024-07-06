Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,896 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 40.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,115,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 323,878 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $10.11.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.