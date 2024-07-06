Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.90% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.08. 12,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,792. The stock has a market cap of $736.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.59. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.