Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 23,584 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 78% compared to the average daily volume of 13,257 put options.

Bumble Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. Bumble has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Bumble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 746,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 122,504 shares in the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $6,242,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

