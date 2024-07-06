Investors Purchase Large Volume of Mobileye Global Call Options (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 27,721 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 89% compared to the average daily volume of 14,658 call options.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 32,354 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 4,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,035 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,374,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of -132.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.07. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

