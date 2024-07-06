Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Investview shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 261,300 shares traded.
Investview Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
Investview Company Profile
Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company's services include market research, analysis, education regarding equities, and tools designed to assist the self-directed investor in navigating the financial markets, including equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency.
