iomart Group (LON:IOM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $141.21

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 141.21 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.58). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.62), with a volume of 19,025 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.34) target price on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Numis Securities raised iomart Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.34) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

iomart Group Trading Up 3.2 %

iomart Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £143.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2,133.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 141.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. iomart Group’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

