IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.15

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 6th. IOTA has a total market cap of $507.22 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001396 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,325,193,912 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

