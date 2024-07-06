iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN (NYSEARCA:XVZ) Trading 0.3% Higher

iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN (NYSEARCA:XVZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.70 and last traded at $38.38. 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.
iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.