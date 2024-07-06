Iris Acquisition (NASDAQ:IRAA) Trading Down 2.2%

Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Get Iris Acquisition alerts:

Iris Acquisition Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iris Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Free Report) by 3,491.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,828 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned 0.55% of Iris Acquisition worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Iris Acquisition Company Profile

Iris Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and changed its name to Iris Acquisition Corp in July 2022.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.