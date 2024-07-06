Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after buying an additional 15,035,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $228,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after buying an additional 2,286,711 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after buying an additional 1,546,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after buying an additional 1,178,754 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $3,114,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,577. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $92.72.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 393.94%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

